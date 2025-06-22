Trump Bombs Iran Overnight, Declares “Historic Moment” in Global Military History

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Washington D.C. — In an unprecedented and swift move that has stunned both allies and adversaries, U.S. President Donald J. Trump launched a massive military operation against Iran overnight — mere hours after declaring intent to do so. The operation, which he has branded a “historic moment” for the United States, Israel, and the world, marks one of the most aggressive and immediate responses by any American president in recent history.

In a pair of posts on his verified social media account, Trump confirmed both the operation and his readiness to retaliate further if Iran responds.

“ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT,” Trump wrote in a defiant statement. He signed it off with: “THANK YOU! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Only two hours earlier, he had announced a planned address from the White House at 10:00 PM, describing the military campaign as “very successful” and declaring:

“This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR.”

Trump’s immediate action is drawing comparisons to historic U.S. military strikes, but unlike previous administrations, he did not wait for diplomatic consensus or congressional debate. The president moved with unflinching resolve, launching the operation within the same day of his initial warning — a departure from the traditional measured approach taken by his predecessors.

His declaration that Iran “must now agree to end this war” suggests that the campaign was not merely a warning strike, but a full-scale strategic escalation.

Meanwhile, Iran’s leadership has yet to respond publicly, but tensions across the Middle East are palpably escalating.

This sudden and bold move now opens up questions about Trump’s future intentions, his redefined doctrine of pre-emptive force, and the implications for global security.

In a comment, the Head of Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Center said:

“Despite the criminal actions early this morning in the attack on nuclear facilities, due to prior precautions and measures taken, no radioactive contamination or nuclear radiation has been observed outside these sites and facilities.

“They tried to break us, but failed again!”

Our scientists outsmarted their bombs — no radiation, no damage, no fear. Iran stands tall, prepared and protected.

This land is guarded by knowledge, faith, and courage.”

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “The world must not forget that it was the United States that initiated a dangerous war against Iran.”

