Wicknell Chivayo Gave Barwe Paltry USD370 And Demanded Worship

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Wicknell Chivayo’s gift to senior journalist Reuben Barwe was a total no more than a paltry USD370, ZimEye reveals.

The money which the tenderpreneur (42) made Barwe (69) who is his own father’s age, to record a video of thanking the Chikurubi Maximum Prison ex inmate, is not at all the USD100,000 stashes of money he was seen being handed. Neither is it the celebrated USD200,000 considering the Toyota Land Cruiser’s car value.

It is a mere salary shortfall that’s being backdated for Barwe who has been underpaid since his his first day working for the Ministry Of Information and subsequently ZBC- for a total 45 years of service.

He has been on a salary of no more than USD700 since independence.

Factoring the USD200,000 over the 45 year period, Barwe only received USD370,00, which money will serve him, since ZBC is not able to pay him package. The state broadcaster has been doing worse than underpaying Barwe, it has not been contributing to the employees’ pensions fund.

The figure over the period of employment

Commenting when he was handled the highly celebrated gift, Barwe lyrically told Chivayo,

“May where you have removed this be added more!” PICTURE

