ZRP Cops Jailed for Taking Bribes

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HARARE COPS JAILED FOR TAKING BRIBES AT CHECKPOINT

Two Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of accepting bribes while manning a checkpoint near Sunway City Special Economic Zone in Harare.

The officers, Dennis Tafadzwa Chivaku and Sharon Madondo, were convicted of criminal abuse of duty and sentenced to four years in prison, with one year suspended on condition of good behavior — meaning they will serve three years behind bars.

While on duty at the checkpoint, Chivaku and Madondo were discovered to be soliciting bribes from motorists, particularly targeting individuals involved in illegal sand poaching in the area. The officers were reportedly charging US$5 per truck to allow the vehicles to pass without interference, a blatant violation of their roles as public officers entrusted to uphold the law.

Authorities acted swiftly after receiving reports of the corrupt activities. A trap was set, and the operation successfully caught the two officers red-handed while accepting bribes. They were arrested and taken through a full trial at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, where they were both found guilty.

The conviction and sentencing of the officers serve as a stern reminder that corruption within the ranks of law enforcement will not be tolerated. The case highlights the importance of integrity and accountability, especially among those tasked with protecting the law and serving the public.

Public reaction has been mixed, with some expressing disappointment in the conduct of the officers, while others have called for more widespread crackdowns on similar corrupt practices across the country.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...