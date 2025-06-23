3 Zimbabweans Arrested for Defrauding Indians in Fake Investment Scam

Spread the love

In a major crackdown on transnational fraud, police in Mohali have arrested three Zimbabwean nationals accused of swindling several residents of Kolkata through a bogus investment scheme promising high returns.

The trio—identified as Tinashe Gadjikwoa Preyse, Malvern Matumgamire, and Namhunga Lennon Kudakoashe—allegedly lured victims by falsely claiming ties to global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and Abbott Pharmaceuticals, according to Kolkata Police officials.

Using forged letterheads, fake email addresses, and manipulated WhatsApp groups, the suspects allegedly ran an elaborate scam that came to light after a resident of Tollygunge filed a complaint, stating he lost Rs 1 crore (approximately USD 120,000) to the scheme.

During their arrest, police recovered six mobile phones, a laptop, and several incriminating documents believed to have been used in the fraud. The suspects have since been produced before a Mohali court and granted transit remand, paving the way for further legal proceedings in Kolkata.

SOURCE: Devdiscourse

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...