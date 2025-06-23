Advocate Nelson Chamisa Ready For Massive Return

Spread the love

By Tinashe Sambiri

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has confirmed his return to frontline politics, affirming his continued commitment to Zimbabweans who still believe in his leadership and vision for democratic change.

In an interview with The Standard Newspaper recently, Chamisa dismissed suggestions that he had abandoned the political struggle, saying his decision to take a sabbatical was tactical, not a retreat.

“Over two million Zimbabweans have shown their consistent trust and support, and I appreciate that,” Chamisa said. “I will never betray these great Zimbabweans.”

The youthful opposition leader also took aim at ZANU PF’s plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028 — a controversial resolution adopted at the ruling party’s Annual National People’s Conference in October 2024.

“The whole 2030 nonsense is a desperate attempt to avoid the people, and a desperate attempt to avoid the elections,” Chamisa said. “It is an attempt to create a window for further destroying an otherwise beautiful country.”

The proposed extension has since received backing from several senior ZANU PF officials who argue that Mnangagwa must be given time to complete Vision 2030 and Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

Chamisa, however, remains critical of what he sees as creeping authoritarianism. Reflecting on his departure from the CCC, which was later taken over by political unknown Sengezo Tshabangu, Chamisa clarified that leaving the party did not mean abandoning the struggle.

“Leaving the CCC is different from leaving the people of Zimbabwe whom I so deeply respect and value,” he told The Standard. “I left the old vehicle only because ZANU PF had captured and compromised it.”

He added: “As a matter of principle, leaving the old vehicle was necessary because people now know who is and who isn’t. It’s now so clear who is with the people and who is not. The old vehicle had, by manipulation, become a creation and poodle of ZANU PF.”

Chamisa had launched the CCC in January 2022 after breaking away from the MDC Alliance amid leadership disputes. However, the CCC later fell into turmoil after Tshabangu claimed to be the interim secretary-general, triggering controversial recalls of party MPs and handing ZANU PF a two-thirds parliamentary majority through successive by-elections.

Tshabangu has since publicly endorsed Mnangagwa’s third-term bid, further fuelling claims that he is a ZANU PF proxy — accusations he continues to deny.

Meanwhile, Chamisa’s return has reignited debate about his leadership style. Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya offered a scathing critique, indirectly accusing Chamisa of abandoning political battles instead of confronting them head-on.

“If a thief or robber comes to your house and you are there with your family, what would you do?” Ruhanya wrote on X. “(a) run away and leave the family (b) stand up and fight the maggot (c) accuse the neighbor, flee and start another family. Suppose the thief keeps on following you, what next!!”

As Chamisa prepares for what he describes as a “massive return,” the political stakes are rising. While critics question his pattern of starting over, his supporters argue that his latest move is a necessary reset in a toxic and compromised political environment.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...