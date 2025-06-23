Chaminuka Slams Referee as Dynamos-FC Platinum Clash Ends in Chaos

Sports Correspondent

Dynamos coach Saul Chaminuka has launched a scathing attack on referee Qedisani Dirwai following the abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 17 fixture against FC Platinum on Sunday.

The high-stakes match, held at Mandava Stadium, was called off in the 75th minute after Dynamos players walked off the pitch in protest over a controversial penalty decision. Referee Dirwai awarded a spot kick to FC Platinum after ruling that Dynamos captain Emmanuel Jalai had fouled Oscar Bhebhe in the penalty area.

With the score level at 1-1, the decision sparked outrage from the Dynamos camp. Players refused to resume play, forcing the match to be abandoned.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, an irate Chaminuka accused the referee of bias and called for accountability in local officiating.

“Referees are cheating, and we cannot continue playing week after week when they keep giving away matches like this,” Chaminuka told NewsDay.

“They are not fair at all. Coaches are sick because of how they handle matches, yet they face no consequences. If that penalty had been taken, they would have escaped scrutiny. At least the match commissioner has something to report. Let’s see what the match commissioner says about this game.”

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has since released a brief statement, saying it is awaiting full reports from match officials before taking any action regarding the incident.

The league could now face a disciplinary dilemma, as the fallout from this abandoned fixture may influence not only the result but also the title race in the 2024/25 campaign.

