Deadly Tick-Borne Disease Alert: Understanding Heartwater in Livestock

By Dr Trywell Muzerengi

Heartwater, also known as Cowdriosis, is a deadly tick-borne disease caused by the bacteria-like organism Ehrlichia ruminatum. It poses a serious threat to livestock farming, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. The disease is primarily spread by Amblyomma ticks, making tick control essential in managing outbreaks.

1. Cause (Etiology)

Heartwater is caused by Ehrlichia ruminatum, a microbe transmitted through the bites of infected Amblyomma ticks.

2. Economic Importance

Heartwater leads to:

Sudden death of valuable livestock

Reduced productivity (milk and meat)

High treatment and prevention costs

Loss of young, future breeding stock



3. Transmission

Infection occurs when ticks bite and transfer the organism from infected to healthy animals.

Not contagious between animals—only tick-borne.



4. Animals Affected

Cattle

Goats

Sheep

Occasionally wild ruminants



5. Clinical Signs

Per-Acute Form (Very Rapid Onset):

Sudden death

Convulsions

Diarrhea

Sub-Acute Form (Gradual Onset):

High, persistent fever

Coughing and respiratory distress

May recover or die within 1–2 weeks

Subclinical Form (Mild or No Symptoms):

Usually occurs in resistant breeds

Mild fever or completely asymptomatic



6. Postmortem Findings

Fluid accumulation around heart (hydropericardium), lungs (hydrothorax), and abdomen (ascites)

Small internal bleeding in the intestines (petechiae)

Swollen, congested brain tissue



7. Differential Diagnosis (Diseases with similar symptoms)

Rabies

Tetanus

Poisoning

Meningitis

Babesiosis

East Coast Fever (ECF)



8. Prevention and Control

Regular tick control: Spraying and dipping are essential.

Quarantine and monitor new or sick animals.

Use tick-free grazing areas where possible.

Early treatment with oxytetracycline can save animals—once nervous symptoms appear, chances of recovery are slim.



⚠️ Final Note:

Heartwater can devastate herds if not detected and treated early. Veterinary involvement is critical to reduce losses. Farmers should maintain strict tick control programs and seek expert help at the first signs of illness.

