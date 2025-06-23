Fake Bulawayo Medical Doctor, Nyasha Gwazemba Resurfaces In UK Scamming Job Seekers COS Money

Nyasha Gwazemba

By Dorrothy Moyo | London, UK – June 23, 2025 – Nyasha William Gwazemba, a Zimbabwean fraudster previously arrested in Bulawayo for posing as a doctor and running a visa scam, has reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom, where he is now targeting vulnerable job seekers with a new Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) fraud scheme.

Gwazemba, who gained notoriety in 2022 for duping dozens of Zimbabweans with promises of UK work visas, is allegedly at it again. A recent victim, a Zimbabwean family, claims Gwazemba swindled them out of £700 sent to a UK account and US$1,700 transferred to his mother in Zimbabwe. The payments were made under the false promise that Gwazemba would secure a CoS, a legal requirement for non-UK residents to work in the country, for the family’s daughter.

This latest scam echoes Gwazemba’s 2022 exploits in Zimbabwe, where he posed as a UK-based doctor and charged victims up to US$600 for fake visa services. One complainant lost US$500, leading to a sting operation that resulted in Gwazemba’s arrest at a Gwabalanda fuel station. Despite boasting of police connections and avoiding conviction at the time, evidence of bank transfers linked to his account has now resurfaced, pointing to a continued pattern of deceit.

When confronted with the allegations, Gwazemba initially denied knowing the victim, stating, “I don’t know that person.” However, when presented with proof of the bank transfer, he abruptly ended the call and has since ignored further attempts to reach him.

The UK’s Home Office has issued warnings about fraudulent visa schemes, urging the public to use only licensed sponsors and official government channels for visa applications. “Individuals offering Certificates of Sponsorship or guaranteed jobs are often scammers exploiting desperate people,” a Home Office spokesperson said. “We encourage victims to report such crimes immediately.”

Zimbabwean communities in the UK have expressed outrage, with many calling for authorities to investigate whether Gwazemba is operating alone or as part of a larger syndicate. The scam has struck a nerve, particularly among Zimbabweans seeking better opportunities abroad amid ongoing economic challenges at home.

Victims of Gwazemba’s alleged fraud are urged to contact UK authorities or report to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cybercrime reporting center, at www.actionfraud.police.uk. Zimbabwean authorities have also renewed calls for citizens to verify recruitment offers through accredited agencies and avoid unofficial intermediaries.

This case underscores the growing issue of visa fraud targeting vulnerable job seekers, with criminals like Gwazemba exploiting dreams of a better life. UK and Zimbabwean authorities are under pressure to collaborate and bring such perpetrators to justice.

For more information on verifying UK visa processes, visit www.gov.uk/check-uk-visa.

