Harare Battles Alarming Surge in STIs Amid Public Health Strain

By A Correspondent| Harare facing a growing public health crisis following a sharp rise in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), with over 25,000 new cases recorded so far in 2024, according to alarming new data released by the National AIDS Council (NAC).

Speaking at a community outreach event in Hopley last Friday, NAC Harare provincial manager, Mr Adonijah Muzondiona, revealed that 25,457 new STI cases have been documented this year alone, including 7,523 repeat infections. The figures signal a deepening health concern that experts say is being fuelled by persistent risky sexual behaviours, low condom use, and inadequate public awareness—particularly in informal settlements.

“The numbers are worrying. We’re seeing more people, particularly those aged 40–49, being diagnosed, and women are disproportionately affected,” said Mr Muzondiona.

The age groups 40–44 and 45–49 years recorded the highest infection rates, with 3,927 and 3,229 cases respectively. Among women aged 45–49 alone, a staggering 1,844 new cases were reported, underscoring how the epidemic is hitting older demographics that are often overlooked in sexual health campaigns.

Despite achieving significant milestones in the fight against HIV—meeting the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets for epidemic control—Harare is now confronted with a fresh challenge: a growing STI burden that threatens to reverse progress if not urgently addressed.

“While we’ve made commendable strides in controlling HIV, the STI data tells us we’re missing key segments in prevention, especially around education and behaviour change,” Mr Muzondiona added.

Experts say Harare’s high population mobility, driven by informal trade and unstable housing in areas like Hopley, contributes to the rapid spread of STIs. Vulnerable groups—such as adolescent girls, young women, sex workers, and informal traders—are at the centre of the crisis, prompting NAC to sharpen its focus on targeted, data-driven interventions.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Charles Tawengwa, permanent secretary Mr Cosmas Chiringa acknowledged the serious funding gaps confronting the health sector.

“While the National AIDS Trust Fund has been a lifeline, we must continue to innovate and mobilise domestic resources if we are to meet the scale of the challenge,” said Mr Chiringa.

He also emphasised the need to identify and support children born with HIV, calling for strengthened prevention of mother-to-child transmission services.

In response to the surge, NAC is expanding community-focused programmes like Sista2Sista, Brotha2Brotha, and the DREAMS initiative, which empower vulnerable populations with knowledge, mentorship, and easier access to STI and HIV services.

“These platforms are critical in breaking down stigma, improving service uptake and changing harmful cultural norms,” said Mr Muzondiona.

NAC is also moving towards integrated health service delivery, combining STI prevention with HIV testing, counselling, and screening for non-communicable diseases to ensure holistic care.

However, the rising number of repeat infections reveals persistent gaps in treatment adherence, follow-up care, and community engagement—calling for sustained public awareness campaigns and expanded outreach efforts.

