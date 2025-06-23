Harare Battles Surge in STI Cases

Spread the love

By Health Reporter-The National AIDS Council (NAC) has raised alarm over a surge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Harare, with 25,457 new cases recorded so far in 2024, including 7,523 repeat infections.

Speaking in Hopley last Friday, NAC provincial manager Adonijah Muzondiona highlighted that the hardest-hit groups are adults aged 40–49, with women disproportionately affected. Among 45–49-year-olds alone, women accounted for 1,844 cases.

Muzondiona attributed the rise to risky sexual behaviour, low condom use, and limited awareness, especially in informal settlements and among mobile populations. Despite Harare meeting UNAIDS 95-95-95 HIV targets, the spike in STIs points to persistent gaps in sexual health education and service delivery.

Efforts to curb the rise include data-driven interventions targeting adolescents, sex workers, young women, and informal business communities. Programmes like Sista2Sista, Brotha2Brotha, and DREAMS are being used to encourage testing and break down cultural barriers to healthcare.

Representing Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Charles Tawengwa, permanent secretary Cosmas Chiringa stressed the need for increased domestic funding. “While the AIDS Trust Fund is in place, more innovation and investment are needed,” he said.

Despite resilience in STI and HIV programme funding, Muzondiona warned resources remain inadequate. “We must sustain our gains and scale up prevention and treatment services, particularly for vulnerable groups,” he said.

NAC is urging communities, stakeholders and individuals to promote safe sex, reduce stigma and increase healthcare access as part of a collective response to the growing STI crisis.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...