High Flying MWOS Suffer First Defeat Of The Season

Sports Correspondent

MWOS’ unbeaten run came to an end over the weekend as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to a determined Ngezi Platinum side, in what was a top-of-the-table clash.

The result saw Ngezi Platinum leapfrog MWOS to claim the top spot with 35 points — just one ahead of their opponents, who now sit second on the log.

Ngezi Platinum got off to a blistering start, with Obriel Chirinda finding the back of the net in just the second minute of the game. Although MWOS responded in the 22nd minute through Billy Vheremu, the equaliser did little to stem Ngezi’s momentum.

Ashwin Karengesha restored the home side’s lead in the 55th minute, before Chirinda completed his brace in the 73rd minute to seal all three points for Ngezi.

The defeat marks MWOS’ first loss of the campaign, ending their impressive unbeaten streak and adding new intensity to the race for the championship.

