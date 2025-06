Highlanders Fire Kelvin Kaindu Over Poor Results

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Highlanders have sacked Kelvin Kaindu as their head coach for ‘unsatisfactory ‘ results.

In a statement, Highlanders said Try Ncube who was the first assistant to Kaindu will take charge of the team assisted by Agent Sawu.

Highlanders play MWOS at Barbourfields stadium on Sunday in their next match.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...