JUST IN: Iran Attacks US Base in Qatar

Spread the love

Qatar– Iran has launched missile strikes on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, prompting the Qatari government to immediately suspend all flights and close its airspace as a precaution.

The Al Udeid base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, came under fire just days after the US reportedly dropped “bunker buster” bombs on three suspected Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

Iran’s retaliatory strike marks a dangerous escalation in the ongoing tensions between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Iranian state television confirmed the attack, describing it as “a mighty and successful response to America’s aggression,” accompanied by martial music and patriotic slogans. In a separate strike, Iranian missiles also targeted the Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, according to Iraqi security officials.

Qatar’s defence ministry said its air defence systems successfully intercepted the incoming missiles, and there were no casualties reported at Al Udeid. Witnesses in Doha reported seeing missiles and interceptors streaking across the sky.

A US government official confirmed that both the White House and the Pentagon are closely monitoring the situation. President Donald Trump is currently in the White House Situation Room with top security officials.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on social media shortly before the strikes, stating: “We neither initiated the war nor seek it. But we will not leave an invasion of great Iran unanswered.”

Diplomatic sources told Sky News that the US and some Gulf states were given advance warning of the missile launches.

The situation remains fluid.

Online/ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...