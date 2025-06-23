Malema Slams Clueless Old Leaders, Says It’s Time For Young People To Lead

By Tinashe Sambiri

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has once again taken aim at what he calls “clueless old leaders,” urging Africa’s youth to rise and take charge of the continent’s future.

Speaking over the weekend at the funeral service of EFF members under the June 16 Battalion, Malema emphasized the urgent need for generational leadership change across Africa.

“The time has come for the youth to lead. We cannot continue to be governed by clueless old leaders who have no vision for the future,” said Malema.

He praised young revolutionary figures like Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré as examples of bold, youth-driven leadership that the continent desperately needs.

“The EFF calls on the youth of South Africa and the continent to follow in the footsteps of young revolutionaries like Ibrahim Traoré by rising, organising, and building a future where Africa is free from exploitation, free from foreign control, and free from leaders who serve only themselves,” he said.

Malema’s remarks were delivered with passion as he honoured the deceased EFF members, reaffirming his party’s commitment to fighting for economic justice and self-determination.

The firebrand leader’s message reinforced a growing sentiment among many young Africans who feel disillusioned by the continent’s aging political elite and their failure to deliver real change.

