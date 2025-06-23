Musarara Caught in Crosshairs of Zanu PF Power Struggles in Mash Central

By A Correspondent| The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Chairperson, Tafadzwa Musarara, who is also Zanu PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson for Mazowe has found himself at the centre of a deepening factional battle within the ruling party, with insiders suggesting he is being targeted as part of a broader plot orchestrated by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe to eliminate political rivals ahead of a potential leadership shake-up.

A letter seen by ZimEye from the Zanu PF provincial disciplinary committee accuses Musarara of absenteeism, sneaking out of meetings without notice, and failing to supervise ongoing cell restructuring exercises.

The letter, signed by disciplinary chairperson Christopher Magomo, summons Musarara to a hearing at the party’s provincial headquarters in Bindura.

However, sources within the party say the charges are politically motivated and designed to neutralize Musarara’s influence ahead of anticipated internal party elections.

Musarara is reportedly a victim of an intensifying turf war, with Kazembe Kazembe—his long-time rival—allegedly driving the push to suspend or expel him.

Speculation is growing that President Emmerson Mnangagwa might not pursue a third term, despite earlier signs suggesting otherwise. If the President abides by the constitutional two-term limit, the 2028 elections would necessitate fresh internal contests to determine Zanu PF’s new presidential candidate—potentially opening the floodgates for power-hungry factions within the party to begin jostling for positions now.

Musarara, in his written response to the disciplinary charges, questioned the validity and clarity of the accusations. He also requested evidence to support claims that he left meetings prematurely, indirectly casting doubt on the legitimacy of the process.

Party insiders allege that Kazembe has gone as far as deploying police officers to monitor Musarara’s movements, an indication of the high stakes involved.

Efforts to get a comment from Kazembe were unsuccessful.

