My Wife Stole from Me To Enrich Her Ex Hubby

What began as a quiet domestic dispute in the high-density suburb of Dzivarasekwa has exploded into a sensational courtroom drama—after a heartbroken husband accused his wife of secretly stealing from their household to fund the life of her ex-husband. Stanford Marutsa stood before a Harare magistrate to reveal how his wife, Daisy Masembura, allegedly used his hard-earned money to support another man—while their own children went without.

Harare – June 23, 2025

By A Correspondent | A Dzivarasekwa man, Stanford Marutsa, has dragged his wife, Daisy Masembura, to the Harare Civil Court, accusing her of stealing from him to financially support her former husband and his family.

Appearing before magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha, Marutsa claimed that Masembura took US$1,500 from him without consent and used the money to buy a tombstone for her ex-husband’s late brother. He told the court that he discovered the transaction after reading messages on his wife’s phone, including one from her ex-husband’s mother thanking her for the tombstone purchase.

“I took my responsibilities as a husband seriously, only to find out that I was working hard to support another man’s family,” said Marutsa. “Our own children are suffering while she sends her ex’s cousins to school and sells household property to support him.”

He also alleged that he had been stalked by unknown individuals, which he suspects is linked to his wife’s actions. He further claimed that rumours of Masembura’s alleged infidelity had begun circulating in their community.

In her defence, Masembura denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless and hurtful.” She maintained that her relationship with her husband was built on trust and challenged him to provide concrete evidence to back his accusations.

“I’m shocked and saddened by these accusations. I would never destroy my marriage,” Masembura told the court.

After hearing submissions from both parties, the court ruled in favour of Marutsa, granting him a protection order against Masembura. Magistrate Mukwesha also warned Masembura against economically abusing her husband.

The ruling brings to light a rare case of alleged economic abuse within a marriage, underscoring the complexities of trust and financial accountability in domestic relationships.

