Pitbulls Owner to Know Fate Tuesday

By A Correspondent | A Harare man whose “vicious” pitbulls attacked and killed a passer-by in Bluffhill recently will know his fate this Tuesday, when Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa is expected to hand down her bail ruling.

The ruling was initially expected on Monday, but the court indicated that the judgment was not yet ready.

Mike Mupinga is being charged with culpable homicide.

Mupinga is represented by his lawyer, Steven Chikotora, while the state is represented by Rufaro Chonzi.

The state alleges that Mupinga owns four vicious dogs—three pitbulls and a Rottweiler.

It is alleged that on May 31, he negligently left his dogs unmuzzled at his rented house in Bluffhill.

The house is secured by a low security wall.

“The accused’s vicious dogs scaled over the short perimeter wall and met the now deceased Samuel Machara, who was walking along the nearby street.

“The dogs bit the now deceased all over the body,” said the prosecutor.

Machara succumbed to deep wounds on his neck, hands, legs, and stomach.

Mupinga’s white pitbull was found with bloodstains when the police visited the scene.-ZimEye

