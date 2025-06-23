Qatar Closes Airspace After Iran Strikes US Airbase

By Online Correspondent/ZimEye – Qatar has closed its airspace and suspended all flights after Iran launched missile strikes on the US Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East.

The move, announced on Monday, comes amid soaring tensions following the US’s bombing of three suspected Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend using “bunker buster” bombs.

Iran’s retaliatory strikes mark a significant escalation in the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The Qatari Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted the incoming missiles and confirmed that there were no casualties at the base.

Residents in Doha reported seeing missiles and interceptors streaking across the sky.

Qatar’s Al Udeid base was not the only target, Iranian state media confirmed simultaneous attacks on Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

Iranian state television described the operation as “a mighty and successful response to America’s aggression,” accompanied by martial music and patriotic slogans.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, posting on X shortly before the attack, wrote: “We neither initiated the war nor seek it. But we will not leave an invasion of great Iran unanswered.” US President Donald Trump is reportedly in the White House Situation Room with his national security team, closely monitoring developments.

The strikes have caused widespread disruption to global air travel. Qatar’s Hamad International Airport, a major international hub, was forced to ground flights.

Over 100 aircraft bound for Doha were forced to divert, with some rerouted mid-air.

British Airways Flight 109, en route to Dubai, made a dramatic U-turn over Saudi Arabia and landed in Zurich after a nine-hour detour.

Major carriers including Singapore Airlines, Air France, Finnair, and British Airways have suspended flights to Doha and nearby Dubai.

Finnair announced it would halt service to Doha through June 30 due to “the situation in the region.” Meanwhile, American Airlines, United, and Air Canada began reducing regional routes days earlier.

The ripple effects are global. Detours around closed airspace in Israel, Iran, and Iraq are increasing flight durations and fuel costs.

Air France, for example, is taking up to an hour longer per flight as routes shift over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways confirmed it had temporarily suspended operations, stating: “We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any passengers that have been impacted and will resume operations when the airspace reopens.”

The airline, recently named the world’s best at the Skytrax Awards, is facing mounting pressure. CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer withdrew from the awards ceremony, citing “operational responsibilities due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.”

Analysts warn that further escalation, particularly if Iran follows through on threats to close the Strait of Hormuz, could disrupt global oil supplies and trigger a surge in prices.

Diplomatic sources told Sky News that the US and Gulf allies received advance warning of Iran’s missile launches.

The situation remains fluid and potentially explosive.

