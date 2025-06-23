Schoolboy Mauled by Marauding Dogs, Saved by Kombi Passengers in the Same Area Where Another Man Was Killed By A Pitbull

By A Correspondent| Another brutal dog attack in Harare’s Ward 41 has sent shockwaves through the community, just weeks after a fatal incident in the same area.

Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe issued an urgent alert to residents, confirming the latest victim — a young boy — was mauled by three domestic dogs while on his way to school.

According to Kadzombe, the attack occurred when two Boerboels and a Rottweiler escaped from a property after the owner failed to secure them properly while leaving for work.

The child sustained severe injuries to the throat, back, and abdomen.

Fortunately, quick intervention from members of the public — including passengers from a nearby commuter omnibus (kombi) — saved his life.

The boy is currently hospitalized and receiving medical treatment.

“This could have been another tragedy. We are grateful the boy survived, but this incident underlines the urgent need for responsible pet ownership,” said Kadzombe.

She emphasized that both this attack and the earlier fatal one involved owned dogs, not strays.

In response, she has organized a joint operation with the Council development control team and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

Beginning next week, all dogs found roaming the streets of Ward 41 will be collected by authorities.

