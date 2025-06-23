Shashl Shines With New Bae, Ushamba, As DJ Levels Watches On From the Terraces

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean Afro-fusion star Shashl dazzled fans at the launch of her latest album “The First Quarter” held over the weekend at the 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

The glamorous event, which attracted scores of fans and celebrities, was a significant moment in the singer’s career as she debuted a fresh sound and image underlined by confidence, growth, and self-reinvention.

The launch, which was proudly sponsored by Elyon Lubricants, turned more than a few heads—not only for its stylish setup and tight live performances, but for the behind-the-scenes drama many couldn’t help but notice.

Elyon Lubricants is owned by Washington Ushamba, widely reported to be Shashl’s new boyfriend. The businessman was spotted in the crowd enjoying the show, his quiet presence a powerful contrast to another man who drew equal attention—Shashl’s ex-boyfriend, DJ Levels.

In what many described as a “cinematic moment,” Levels, real name Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, was seen seated in the upper terraces, calmly watching as his former lover took the stage with commanding energy. Their turbulent history—once the talk of Zimbabwe’s entertainment scene following a widely publicized breakup in 2022—added an unmistakable layer of tension to the night.

But if Shashl noticed him, she didn’t show it. Instead, she remained focused on delivering a top-tier performance, and the crowd responded with thunderous applause after each track.

Shashl, born Ashleigh Moyo, has come a long way since her debut album Highway. Now 24, she has evolved into a powerhouse of both talent and brand appeal. The First Quarter is a bold, genre-blending project that signals her growing maturity as an artist. Tracks like Softly and Remedy stood out, offering glimpses into her evolving sound that mixes soul, Afropop, and subtle dancehall elements, all laced with personal vulnerability and power.

Backed by a full band and well-curated lighting design, the production at 7 Arts Theatre was crisp, professional, and deeply immersive. Shashl’s vocal delivery was clean and deliberate, proving she is more than just a studio artist. Her live performance chops have clearly sharpened, and the audience—filled with music lovers, media personalities, and industry insiders—took notice.

While much of the chatter post-show centered around the new album’s musical quality, the presence of both her former and current romantic partners in the same room did not go unnoticed. Some observers commented that the symbolic weight of the moment was impossible to ignore: one man quietly looking on from a distance, while another helped sponsor the night’s success.

Yet at the center of it all was Shashl—poised, radiant, and firmly in control of her narrative. If The First Quarter is any indication, this is an artist stepping into a new season of clarity, independence, and power. The album cements her as not just a leading voice in Zimbabwean music, but a young woman who has mastered the art of turning pain into poetry and growth into melody.

