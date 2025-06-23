Tafadzwa “Detective Kedha” Chidawa Convicted of Kidnapping Harare Businesswoman

Harare – 23 June 2025

By Showbiz Reporter | Controversial former police officer and self-styled detective Tafadzwa Chidawa, popularly known as “Detective Kedha” or “Boss Kedha,” has been convicted of kidnapping in a case that has reignited public debate over his vigilante-style crime-busting activities and chequered past.

Harare magistrate Tapiwa Banda last week found Chidawa guilty of kidnapping Shallom Gandiya, a director at Jaimy Technologies, following a botched private investigation that turned into an unlawful abduction. Chidawa was fined US$200 for the offence, while being acquitted on charges of assault, impersonation, and cyberbullying.

According to State prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah, the incident occurred on March 5, 2024, when Chidawa—working alongside a group that included Gandiya’s boyfriend Lazarus James—forced her into a car and held her captive for five hours. She was shuttled around the city before being dumped at Harare Central Police Station, where Chidawa attempted to legitimise the abduction by presenting a fraudulent crime reference number from ZRP Gweru. The fake reference number was quickly exposed by police investigators, prompting Gandiya to file a formal complaint.

LIVE-STREAMED VIGILANTISM

Chidawa’s conviction comes less than a year after he was filmed live on Facebook executing a similarly dramatic and unlawful operation, this time targeting socialite Patricia Jack. The incident, which occurred in May 2024, saw Chidawa and a group that included musician and comedienne Mai TT scale a durawall at a private lodge in Harare under the pretext of effecting a “citizen’s arrest.” The group falsely claimed to be law enforcement agents. The incident shocked many, while others praised it as bold action against alleged fraudsters—until the legal implications became clear.

WHO IS TAFADZWA “BOSS KEDHA” CHIDAWA?

Chidawa’s life reads like a thriller novel—part former cop, part self-styled detective, part political aspirant, and all controversy.

Police Service and Criminal Accusations

A former member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Chidawa left the force under a cloud in 2019. His tenure included allegations of malicious damage to property in 2014 and a high-profile robbery case in 2019, in which he and fellow officers were accused of seizing and misappropriating US$11,000 from a money changer. In 2023, he was named in the theft of a vehicle from a ZIMRA car yard in Chirundu, prompting police to issue an alert for his arrest.

Failed Foray into Politics

In 2023, Chidawa ran for Parliament under the ZANU PF banner in Harare but suffered a crushing defeat. He managed just 3,992 votes, far behind Citizens Coalition for Change candidate Shakespear Hamauswa, who garnered over 19,000 votes.

Rise as a Vigilante Influencer

Post-retirement, Chidawa reinvented himself as a Facebook-based crime crusader. With thousands of followers, he became known for his dramatic live streams in which he ambushed suspected criminals and “exposed” scammers. His viral videos have included street chases, citizen arrests, and dramatic confessions—though critics have consistently raised questions about legality, due process, and safety.

PUBLIC REACTION AND LEGAL IMPLICATIONS

The conviction marks a major turning point for Chidawa, whose rise to social media notoriety has long existed in a legal grey zone. While many supporters credit him with helping expose Zimbabwe’s underworld of scammers and thieves, legal experts say his actions—particularly involving impersonation and abduction—violate basic constitutional protections.

“This is not law enforcement; it’s mob justice with a smartphone,” one legal analyst told The Herald.

CONCLUSION

Tafadzwa Chidawa remains a polarising figure. His supporters see him as a fearless vigilante, taking action where the police have failed. But critics—and now the courts—are beginning to label him a dangerous outlaw operating outside the law. With this conviction now on record, further scrutiny into his operations and alliances seems inevitable.

Whether Chidawa will tone down his activities or continue pushing the limits of self-appointed justice remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the public fascination with “Detective Kedha” is far from over.

