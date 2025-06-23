Tagwirei Undermines Chiwenga

By A Correspondent-The recent elevation of controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei into ZANU PF’s Central Committee has reignited tensions in the ruling party’s simmering succession war, particularly provoking Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is widely believed to harbour ambitions to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Tagwirei, long regarded as Mnangagwa’s frontman and a major benefactor of the ruling elite, revived the polarising ED2030 slogan at a ZANU PF meeting in Harare last week.

The slogan, which had faded from use, is associated with hardline Mnangagwa loyalists seeking to extend his stay inoffice beyond the constitutionally mandated limit of two terms, effectively blocking Chiwenga’s path to the presidency in 2028.

Tagwirei now joins a growing list of Mnangagwa-aligned figures — including Christopher Mutsvangwa, Jabulani Sibanda, Mabel Chinomona, Tatenda Mavetera, July Moyo, and Owen Ncube — who have publicly pushed narratives seen as undermining the Vice President.

Despite the provocations, Chiwenga has maintained a calculated silence, a tactic he has used since tensions with Mnangagwa became public after the 2017 military-assisted coup.

The 2017 coup, which ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, brought Mnangagwa to power with Chiwenga’s military backing.

It was widely expected that Mnangagwa would serve a transitional role and eventually hand over power to Chiwenga.

However, cracks emerged soon after, with Mnangagwa consolidating power and systematically sidelining his former military allies.

Since 2018, the rivalry has intensified, albeit covertly.

Mnangagwa has promoted civilians loyal to him into key security and political positions while purging or demoting those aligned with Chiwenga.

The return of ED2030 is seen by analysts as a calculated move to test public sentiment and party loyalty ahead of the 2026 ZANU PF Congress, where succession could be formally contested.

Tagwirei’s recent co-option into the party’s highest decision-making body outside of Congress was confirmed by legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa, who described the businessman as “a dormant but committed ZANU PF cadre.”

Although the initial recommendation for Tagwireyi came from Masvingo province, it was Harare that ultimately made room for him in the 300-member committee — a gesture many see as orchestrated by Mnangagwa’s inner circle.

“Your co-option into the Central Committee is a breath of fresh air,” said Chinamasa. “You will certainly be impactful toZANU PF’s political fortunes in Harare and other urban settings.”

Tagwirei’s rise from behind-the-scenes financier to visible political actor signals a new phase in ZANU PF’s succession dynamics.

Long operating in the shadows through his sprawling business empire and opaque dealings with state institutions, his formal entry into politics is seen as a direct challenge to Chiwenga’s claim to the throne.

Chinamasa warned that Tagwirei should prepare for backlash from “malcontents” seeking to “tarnish his reputation,” a thinly veiled reference to internal critics — possibly including military-aligned figures who remain loyal to Chiwenga.

