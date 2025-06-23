Three Zimbabweans Arrested in India for US$127,000 Cyber Fraud

By A Correspondent –Three Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in India for allegedly masterminding a sophisticated cyber fraud operation that defrauded a senior pharmaceutical executive of over ₹1.1 crore (approximately US$127,000).

The suspects, Tinashe Gadzikwa Praise (22), Malvern Matumgamire (25), and Nyamhunga Lenon Kudakwashe (23), were apprehended in a dramatic early morning raid in Kharar, a township in Mohali, Punjab. The arrests followed a cross-country manhunt led by Kolkata Police’s cyber crime unit, in collaboration with local Punjab authorities.

According to The Times of India, the trio allegedly posed as representatives of a reputed UK pharmaceutical company and the World Health Organization (WHO) to perpetrate the scam.

Their scheme targeted 53-year-old Sandip Guha, a senior executive based in New Town, Kolkata. Investigators say the con revolved around the kola nut — a tropical fruit commonly used in pharmaceutical treatments for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The accused reportedly lured Guha into a bogus international trading deal, promising high returns from the importation of kola nuts from India. To lend credibility to their claims, the fraudsters sent forged documents and emails, used UK-based WhatsApp numbers, and even arranged small kola nut deliveries to build trust.

Guha, convinced by the operation’s apparent legitimacy, transferred a total of ₹1,10,41,250 through multiple RTGS transactions to various Indian bank accounts.

After realising he had been duped, Guha filed a complaint in May, prompting a swift investigation. Cybercrime officers traced the suspects’ digital footprint to Mohali, where the arrests were made on Saturday.

“The accused had rented a flat in the Golf Link area of Mohali,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) Rupesh Kumar. “We recovered six mobile phones, one laptop, and several forged documents and bank papers from the scene.”

The suspects are expected to be transferred to Kolkata on a transit remand for further interrogation. Authorities say they are investigating possible links to a wider international fraud network.

“This case is significant as it exposes a transnational cybercrime ring operating from Indian soil,” an officer said, adding that additional arrests may follow as investigations continue.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to cyber fraud, impersonation, and criminal conspiracy.

