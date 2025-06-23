Zanu PF Is Unstoppable, Declares Tatenda Mavetera

By Tinashe Sambiri

ICT Minister and Young Women 4ED leader Tatenda Mavetera has boldly proclaimed that the ruling Zanu PF party is an unstoppable political force, reaffirming her loyalty to the party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mavetera, who is also the Member of Parliament for Chikomba West Constituency, made the remarks during a weekend event in Mutare, where she attended victory celebrations for President Mnangagwa.

“Yesterday I was in Manicaland, Chimanimani West at our President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s victory celebrations hosted by Young Women For Economic Development Provincial Chairman Manicaland Hon Kudhlande,” said Mavetera.

In a post shared after the event, she extended congratulations to the President and the party for their 2023 election win, expressing confidence in Zanu PF’s continued dominance.

“We appreciate and continue to congratulate our President and ZANU PF for winning resoundingly the last elections. ZANU PF will win again and again. Happy Sunday,” Mavetera declared.

Her comments come amid ongoing political discourse surrounding the credibility of Zimbabwe’s electoral processes and the future of the country’s democratic landscape.

