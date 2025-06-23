Zivhu Urges Chamisa To Delay Political Comeback – Wisdom Or Sedation?

Tinashe Sambiri – Controversial ZANU PF politician Killer Zivhu has raised eyebrows after advising opposition leader Nelson Chamisa to delay his political return — in what some critics see as either strategic wisdom or a subtle attempt to politically sedate the youthful former presidential candidate.

Zivhu, known for his unpredictable commentary and previous sympathies toward opposition causes, took to social media over the weekend with what appeared to be friendly advice aimed at Chamisa.

“Delaying your return might be strategic, brother,” Zivhu wrote. “Wait till your generation’s competing with you or those who weren’t in the struggle are running mates. Coming back now might mean getting dissolved quickly like glucose.”

The message, wrapped in metaphor and brotherly tone, has sparked debate: is Zivhu offering genuine guidance from a seasoned political observer, or attempting to lull Chamisa into political inactivity while ZANU PF consolidates its grip?

Observers note that Chamisa’s absence from mainstream opposition politics since forming his Blue Movement has created a vacuum — one that Zivhu’s remarks could be seeking to extend.

“Timing is everything in politics,” Zivhu added. “Sometimes rushing back too soon makes you an easy target — a political snack.”

But not everyone is convinced of Zivhu’s sincerity.

“This could be classic ZANU PF double-speak,” one political analyst said. “Tell your opponent to stay quiet while you tighten your own control. It’s a chess move, not advice.”

Zivhu has a history of walking a tightrope between defiance and allegiance. He was expelled from ZANU PF in 2020 for allegedly sympathising with opposition figures and calling for political dialogue — only to later express support for the ruling party again.

As Chamisa continues to play his cards close to the chest, Zivhu’s advice — seemingly warm but strategically loaded — leaves the opposition leader with much to consider. Whether Chamisa takes the bait, or sees through it, could shape the political terrain in the months ahead.

