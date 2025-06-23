ZRP Hunts Organizers of Alleged S÷x Party in Mutare

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched an investigation into a viral social media post advertising a controversial “vuzu party” allegedly planned for a private location in Mutare.

According to the police, the post invites members of the public—particularly youths—to participate in the gathering, which is being described as a sex party, with men reportedly required to pay USD 20 for entry.

In a statement released on Monday, the ZRP confirmed that it is actively probing the origins and organizers of the event.

Authorities expressed concern over the potential illegality of the gathering and its implications for public morals and safety.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances in which a viral social media post is inviting the public to participate in a ‘vuzu’ or sex party in Mutare at a private location with men allegedly paying USD 20 to enter the premise,” the statement read.

“The ZRP warns the organizers that the law will take its course without fear or favour.”

