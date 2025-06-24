Chapungu FC Head Coach Dies

Tawanda Marimo, the head coach of Chapungu FC and former defender for the same club, has passed away following a short illness.

Marimo, who had a longstanding association with the Gweru-based Air Force of Zimbabwe side, died earlier this week, leaving the local football community in shock and mourning. Known for his commitment to the sport both on and off the pitch, Marimo transitioned from a solid defensive role during his playing days into a leadership position as coach, guiding the team through numerous competitive seasons.

Chapungu FC has yet to issue an official statement, but tributes have already begun to pour in from across the Zimbabwean football fraternity, remembering Marimo as a dedicated mentor, a passionate sportsman, and a respected figure in the country’s football circles.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.

