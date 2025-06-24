Five Clubs Through To FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16

Sports Correspondent

Five teams have officially secured their places in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 following the completion of Matchday 2 fixtures.

European heavyweights Juventus (Italy), Bayern Munich (Germany), and Manchester City (England) confirmed their qualification after recording back-to-back victories. They are joined by Brazilian powerhouses Botafogo and Flamengo, who also progressed with impressive performances.

Several top clubs remain in strong contention for the remaining spots, including Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Chelsea (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), and Inter Miami (USA).

African giants Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Espérance (Tunisia), and Al Ahly (Egypt) are also still in the race, keeping the continent’s hopes alive as the competition moves closer to the knockout stages.

