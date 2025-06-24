Harare Primary School Learner Dog Attack Sparks Widespread Anger Across Country

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Outrage is mounting across Zimbabwe following a brutal dog attack on Denzil, a young learner from Marlborough Primary School, who is currently hospitalised with serious injuries.

On Monday the boy was mauled by three aggressive dogs—two Boerboels and a Rottweiler—on his way to school.

The attack has triggered national outrage over public safety and pet owner responsibility.

Former Harare Deputy Mayor Kudzai Kadzombe issued an update confirming that the dogs were removed from the property by the City Council’s Development Control Unit and the SPCA. She stated that the dogs had escaped when their owner was leaving for work.

“The boy was being dragged by the dogs. One of them was biting him on the neck,” said Kadzombe. “He was rescued by people in a passing kombi who saw the horrific scene unfold.”

Denzil was initially rushed to Arundel Hospital before being transferred to Harare Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Furious Marlborough residents and concerned parents have slammed both the dog owner and city authorities for negligence.

“This is pure recklessness! How do you leave such dangerous dogs loose in a neighborhood full of children?” fumed Tendai Mlambo, a parent at Marlborough Primary. “If these were your own kids, would this be acceptable?”

Another resident, Mrs. Rudo Chikara, demanded accountability and tougher laws. “We need serious regulations on dangerous breeds. This boy could have died! Someone must answer for this,” she said.

Community members say this is not the first time the dogs have roamed freely, and some allege that complaints had been made previously to no avail.

“This could have been avoided. Authorities were warned, and nothing was done,” said one resident who asked not to be named. “Now a child is fighting for his life.”

Calls are growing louder for the City of Harare and Parliament to implement stricter controls on pet ownership, particularly of aggressive breeds, and to impose legal consequences on negligent owners.

As Denzil continues to recover in hospital, Zimbabweans are demanding justice—not just for him, but to prevent another tragedy.

