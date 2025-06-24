Harare Tuck Shop Owners Plead for Government Support After Devastating Fire

By A Correspondent

A wave of despair swept through Downtown Harare on Saturday as a devastating fire tore through a section of the city’s busy informal market area, leaving at least 18 tuck shop owners counting heavy losses.

The blaze, which is suspected to have started in the early hours of the morning, destroyed goods worth thousands of dollars, leaving livelihoods in ashes and families in distress.

The affected shop owners—many of whom rely solely on these small businesses to provide for their households—are now appealing to the government and well-wishers for urgent support to rebuild their lives and restore their means of income.

“I’ve lost everything,” said one tearful vendor. “All the goods I bought last week with borrowed money are gone. I don’t know how I will recover from this.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but early reports suggest that an electrical fault or an unattended heat source could be to blame. The tightly packed shops and lack of fire safety infrastructure in the area exacerbated the damage, with flames quickly spreading from one stall to the next before firefighters could contain the blaze.

In a country already battling economic hardships and high unemployment rates, this tragedy underscores the vulnerability of informal traders who make up a significant portion of Zimbabwe’s urban economy. Many operate without insurance, safety nets, or proper business registration—making recovery an uphill battle.

Community leaders and church organizations have begun mobilizing support, calling on the government to provide emergency relief, financial aid, and long-term recovery plans. There is also growing demand for improved fire safety systems, regular inspections, and safer trading environments.

As the victims grapple with their losses, faith remains a source of strength.

“We believe God will make a way,” said another trader. “But we also need our leaders to stand with us in this moment of crisis. This is our only livelihood.”

