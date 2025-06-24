Health and Social Care Providers Meet & Greet Session

Spread the love

Bournemouth, UK – June 24, 2025, 08:13 AM BST.

The Health and Social Care Providers Network (HSCPN) has unveiled details for its highly anticipated “Meet & Greet Session Thirteen,” scheduled for June 28, 2025, at the Bournemouth Highcliff Marriott Hotel, 105 St. Michael’s Road, BH2 6DU. This event marks a significant gathering for professionals in the health and social care sectors, offering a platform to network and gain valuable insights.

The session, costing£100 per attendee, will run from 09:00 hrs till late. Tickets can be booked by calling +44 7851 622 037, or via WhatsApp at the same number. Payment details include bank transfers to WSM Global, Sort Code: 23-05-80, Account: 52591546.

Key topics for discussion include setting up a health and social care business in 2025, criminal litigation and commercial risk, social care training development, client and staff retention, launching a children’s services business, transferring business risks through insurance, managing complaints and care gaps, understanding financial statements, exceeding customer expectations, and a white paper on what it means for 2025 UK immigrants.

The event will feature prominent speakers such as Godfrey Mushandu, Dr. Brighton Chireka, Wilson Mathe, Caroline Pfupajena, Abdi Hayle, Muchada Bvunzawabaya, Nyasha Banihire, Gumbie Bvunzawabaya, Chen Shoko, Thomas Musau, Dr. Mathe Undenge, Joy Kapesa, Gwinyai Masaka, Samuel Chinyai, and Kennedy Mwenzidwendira. The session is hosted by HSCPN, with support from sponsors including WSM Global, Diaspora Insurance, Just Mortgages, QMT Networks, Care Quality Support, Blue Hectare, iM&Co, and Tullia Legal.

This event promises to be a pivotal moment for professionals looking to enhance their skills and networks in the evolving health and social care landscape. For more details, contact the provided booking numbers.

Stay tuned for further updates! (sponsored}

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...