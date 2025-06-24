Lungu Funeral Service Shifted To Hillbrow

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | The Lusaka Bishop presiding over the burial of the late President Edgar Lungu’s has announced that the venue for the pre burial service has been shifted to Hillbrow

This is due to instructions passed from the Vatican, sources told ZimEye

.

Mourners are now descending to Hilbrow at 10.am.

After the service, they will head to Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg. –

The funeral is set cost over R466,000, documents in ZimEye’s possession reveal- pictures below



