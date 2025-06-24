Man Abandons Own Swazi Girlfriend After Trafficking Her

Eswatini Woman Fined, Jailed, and Set for Deportation After Illegal Entry into Zimbabwe

Gwanda, Zimbabwe – June 24, 2025

By A Correspondent | A 39-year-old woman from Eswatini, Precious Luphoko, has been convicted by the Gwanda Magistrates’ Court for unlawfully entering and remaining in Zimbabwe without valid travel documents. The court handed down its ruling on June 20, 2025, following a dramatic series of events that began earlier this month.

According to court records, Luphoko was smuggled into Zimbabwe on June 14 through the Beitbridge border post by her boyfriend, believed to be a cross-border truck driver. However, shortly after crossing into the country, she was allegedly abandoned at the Collen Bawn bus terminus.

Stranded and without shelter, she sought refuge at the home of a good Samaritan in the mining town of Colleen Bawn. The next day, June 15, the homeowner escorted her to the local police for assistance, where officers discovered that she had no valid passport, visa, or any other travel authorization.

Luphoko was immediately arrested and charged under Zimbabwean immigration laws.

Magistrates’ Court Judge ordered her to pay a fine of US$150, failure of which she would serve a one-month custodial sentence. She was also issued with a deportation order, with authorities confirming that arrangements are being made to send her back to Eswatini.

The incident highlights the continuing challenges of border security and irregular migration in southern Africa, particularly around the Beitbridge border — a known hotspot for human smuggling and undocumented crossings.

