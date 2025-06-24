Mnangagwa Intensifies Manipulation Of Villagers Across Country

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is ramping up the rollout of Village Business Units (VBUs) under the Presidential Rural Development Programme, touting them as transformative solutions to rural poverty.

Yet beneath the surface of this seemingly benevolent initiative lies a growing skepticism that the scheme is less about genuine development and more about political manipulation ahead of future elections.

In Buhera District, Manicaland Province, the Dzenga and Gwevu VBUs are being presented as model success stories. Supported by the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme—implemented by the shadowy Prevail International—the units claim to offer sustainable water access and the foundation for horticulture-driven income.

“We are in our third cycle now since the establishment of this village business unit last year. We have planted tomatoes among other crops. With tomatoes alone, we are targeting not less than US$4,000,” said Joseph Mapanzure, Treasurer of the Dzenga VBU.

But analysts and rural development experts remain unconvinced. Critics argue that while these initiatives provide a veneer of progress, their implementation is often politically selective, opaque, and designed to entrench ZANU-PF’s dominance in rural areas.

“Development projects in Zimbabwe have often been tied to patronage,” said a political analyst who asked not to be named. “Villagers are presented with these schemes, but access is frequently conditional on political allegiance. It’s a classic soft-power move—development as a loyalty test.”

There is also concern about the role of Prevail International, a private contractor with close ties to government officials, which has been handed responsibility for borehole drilling without transparent procurement processes. Civil society organizations have raised red flags over the lack of accountability and oversight in how public funds and community resources are being used.

While villagers like Mapanzure may genuinely benefit from short-term gains, the broader question is whether these projects are truly sustainable or merely seasonal carrots dangled to secure rural votes.

“The government is showcasing tomatoes in Buhera while the bigger agricultural economy is collapsing,” noted an economist from a local university. “There’s no coherent national strategy—just scattered pockets of controlled success for political messaging.”

Mnangagwa’s administration may continue to exploit rural poverty for political advantage, using superficially beneficial programmes like VBUs to reinforce dependency and mute dissent.

In a nation where real structural reform is desperately needed, cosmetic fixes laced with political intent may only deepen rural marginalization in the long run.

