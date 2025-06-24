Mnangagwa Silent on Mushore’s Cause of Death

By A Correspondent — The Zanu PF government has come under scrutiny for failing to disclose the cause of death of Luke Mushore, who was buried at the National Heroes Acre on Monday amid growing doubts about his liberation war credentials.

Mushore, 76, a former Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland Central Province and former Muzarabani South MP, died on June 13.

His elevation to national hero status was swiftly announced, but unlike previous occasions where the state provides detailed profiles of heroes including their war aliases, camps served, operations participated in, and leadership roles during the armed struggle very little was revealed about Mushore’s role in the liberation war.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a brief and generalised eulogy delivered in a mix of English and Shona, simply described Mushore as a “reliable cadre” who played a “huge role in the liberation struggle and the Land Reform Programme.”

“Let us therefore never forget that it is through the sacrifices and dedication of the late Cde Mushore and many others that our motherland, Zimbabwe, is an independent country,” said Mnangagwa.

“The late national hero vaiva bango rakasimba rataivimba naro mumusangano weZanu PF, vaisava zinyekenyeke,” he added.

There was, however, a conspicuous absence of detail regarding Mushore’s wartime history, a striking departure from the usual tradition in which the party outlines an honoree’s training, deployments, military rank, and contributions during the liberation struggle.

This omission has fuelled speculation that Mushore’s war credentials may not meet the standards of those declared heroes before him.

The only official reference to his war involvement was a generic statement that he joined the liberation struggle in 1972 and was revered for his “steadfast commitment.”

Post-independence, Mushore is credited with establishing a productive farm in Centenary and supporting land reform initiatives, contributions more closely tied to party loyalty than battlefield achievements.

Analysts have noted that in previous hero announcements, Zanu PF has meticulously detailed the hero’s wartime aliases, the front they operated under, and sometimes even the commanders they served with.

In Mushore’s case, no such detail was provided, raising questions about whether political patronage outweighed historical merit in his elevation.

Adding to the mystery is the government’s refusal to publicly disclose the cause of his death, another break from tradition that has left observers questioning whether there is something being concealed.

Mushore is survived by his wife, Mrs. Chipo Mushore (née Musiwapinda), 21 children, and 61 grandchildren.

