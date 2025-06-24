No Body Viewing

Edgar Lungu to be laid to rest in South Africa tomorrow, no body viewing!

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be laid to rest in Johannesburg, South Africa, tomorrow Wednesday, June 25, 2025. A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 hours at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Hillbrow.

The church service will be led by Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka. The ceremony is expected to take place under tight security, with mourners required to be accredited and adhere to strict security protocols. Among the rules set out, no large bags will be allowed inside the venue.

While the program confirms the presence of high-profile VIPs, their names have not been publicly disclosed.

Following the church service, a private burial procession will take place at approximately 13:30 hours.

According to the official funeral programme, there will be no body viewing.

