Opposition PUP Launches National Drive for Inclusive Government Protests

By A Correspondent| The People’s Unity Party (PUP) has commenced its nationwide campaign aimed at preparing Zimbabweans for forthcoming mass protests designed to urge President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa to heed calls for the establishment of an inclusive government.

Speaking to this publication this week, PUP president Mr Herbert Chamuka confirmed that the party’s leadership held a key meeting in Bulawayo last weekend, where provincial leaders overwhelmingly welcomed the initiative and pledged their unwavering support.

“Our meeting in Bulawayo was a great success. The leadership there understands the urgency of the situation and fully supports our call for an inclusive government.

“We must act before the situation deteriorates further. Zimbabweans deserve a leadership that listens, we will not stop until that goal is achieved,” said Chamuka.

The Bulawayo meeting was chaired by PUP national chairperson Thandiwe Mvunhla, who described the gathering as vibrant and inspiring.

Mvunhla told this publication that party supporters were energised by the decision to intensify the campaign for inclusivity.

“Our supporters were more than happy to hear about this development. People are fed up with the hardships they are facing daily.

“They want change, and they are ready to stand with the People’s Unity Party as we demand a government that truly represents everyone, not just a select few,” said Mvunhla.

The PUP is planning to take the same message to other parts of the country, with another meeting scheduled for this coming weekend in Manicaland Province. The Manicaland meeting will be chaired by PUP provincial coordinator Emmanuel Rapozo.

Mr Chamuka stated that the party’s programme is aimed at spreading the call for national unity and inclusivity to every province in Zimbabwe.

He warned that the current state of affairs in the country is no longer bearable for ordinary citizens and risks getting worse if urgent measures are not taken.

“The current situation is no longer pleasing. Prices of basic goods are rising, unemployment is high, and public services are collapsing. If we don’t act now, the suffering will intensify.

“That is why we are taking this campaign to every corner of the country. We want every Zimbabwean to know that together, we can bring about positive change,” said Chamuka.

The PUP’s planned protests, according to the party’s leadership, will be peaceful and in line with the country’s constitutional provisions.

The party says it is determined to ensure that the voice of ordinary Zimbabweans is heard loud and clear by those in power.

Ms Mvunhla further urged citizens to participate in the upcoming demonstrations, stressing that unity is the only way to secure the future of the country.

“We are calling on all peace-loving Zimbabweans to join hands with us in these protests. Together, we can send a clear message that enough is enough. This is about the future of our children and our nation,” she said.

The PUP’s campaign comes at a time when citizens across Zimbabwe continue to grapple with economic hardship, erratic power supplies, water shortages, and widespread discontent over governance issues.

