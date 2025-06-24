Pitbull Owner Denied Bail After Deadly Dog Attack in Bluffhill

By A Correspondent

A Harare man whose “vicious” pitbulls mauled a passer-by to death in Bluffhill has been denied bail.

Mike Mupinga, who is facing a charge of culpable homicide, appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on Tuesday. The court handed down its ruling after initially deferring judgment on Monday, citing the need for more time to finalize the decision.

Mupinga is represented by lawyer Steven Chikotora, while the state is being led by prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi.

According to the state, Mupinga owns four aggressive dogs—three pitbulls and a Rottweiler. It is alleged that on May 31, he negligently left the dogs unmuzzled at his rented property in Bluffhill, which is secured only by a low perimeter wall.

“The accused’s vicious dogs scaled over the short perimeter wall and encountered the now deceased, Samuel Machara, who was walking along a nearby street,” said Chonzi.

The dogs reportedly launched a brutal attack, biting Machara all over his body. He later died from deep wounds sustained on his neck, arms, legs, and abdomen.

When police arrived at the scene, one of Mupinga’s white pitbulls was reportedly found with bloodstains on its body.

Mupinga will remain in custody pending further court proceedings.- ZimEye

