Police Name Headlands Honda Fit Horror Crash Victims

By Crime and Courts Reporter — The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the six victims who perished in a horrific road accident involving a Honda Fit and a heavy truck in Headlands on Sunday evening.

The fatal crash occurred around 7:30 PM on June 23, 2025, near the Yorkshire area at the 142-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway. According to police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, preliminary investigations suggest the Honda Fit driver was heading towards Mutare with five passengers when he attempted to overtake a tractor on a blind curve. In the process, the vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming Sino Howo truck.

All six occupants of the Honda Fit died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

On Tuesday, June 24, Commissioner Nyathi confirmed that five of the victims had been positively identified by their next of kin. They are:

Portia Choto (29), a female adult from Chikanga 1, Mutare

(29), a female adult from Chikanga 1, Mutare Kupakwashe Tandi , a male infant aged 3 months from Chikanga 1, Mutare

, a male infant aged 3 months from Chikanga 1, Mutare Rudo Elizabeth Chafa (36), a female adult from Budiriro 5, Harare

(36), a female adult from Budiriro 5, Harare Prince Tashinga Makota (28), a male adult from Mutare Rural Camp, Mutare

(28), a male adult from Mutare Rural Camp, Mutare Wadzani Nyoni (37), a female adult from Budiriro 1, Harare

The identity of the sixth victim is still being verified and will be released once relatives have been informed.

Commissioner Nyathi extended the police’s condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to all motorists to adhere to road safety regulations, particularly avoiding dangerous overtaking on blind spots.

