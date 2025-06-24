Six Die In Honda Fit Tractor-Truck Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter-Six people have died in a tragic crash near Rusape after a Honda Fit, attempting to overtake a tractor on a blind curve, collided head-on with an oncoming Sino Howo truck.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that the accident occurred at the 142-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway.

The Accident happened Sunday evening.

All six occupants of the Honda Fit, including the driver and five passengers, died on the spot.

Their bodies were taken to Rusape General Hospital for post-mortem.

According to a ZRP press statement, the driver of the Honda Fit was heading towards Mutare when he tried to overtake a slow-moving tractor on a bend, a dangerous and reckless manoeuvre that cost all lives in the small vehicle.

The crash has reignited concerns over the reckless driving habits often associated with operators of Honda Fit vehicles in Zimbabwe.

Known for being used in unregulated public transport operations and for high-speed, high-risk driving tactics, the Honda Fit has become notorious on Zimbabwean roads.

“This is yet another example of why Honda Fit drivers have earned a bad reputation. Overtaking on a blind curve is not just illegal — it’s deadly,” said a traffic safety expert in Harare, responding to the news.

Police have called on motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so.

The names of the victims will be released once their next of kin have been informed.

