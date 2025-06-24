“They Have Violated the Ceasefire”: Israel Vows Retaliation After Iran Launches Missile Strike

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a dramatic escalation just hours after a ceasefire was declared, Iran launched a ballistic missile toward Israel early Tuesday morning, prompting outrage from Israeli officials.

“Iran has violated the ceasefire,” said an Israeli government spokesperson, reacting to the early morning attack around 4 a.m. local time. “The Israeli army has been ordered to respond forcefully, according to news agencies,” a Middle Eastern publication reported.

The ceasefire agreement, which had brought cautious optimism across the region, is now under severe strain.

“Peace at last,” one report had declared, as Israel and Iran officially entered into a long-awaited ceasefire. However, that peace was shattered mere hours later when Iran launched its missile strike, undermining the fragile agreement.

Israel’s response is expected to be swift and significant, as regional tensions continue to rise.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...