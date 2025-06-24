Thousands Stranded as Qatar Closes Airspace After Iran Strikes US Airbase

By Online Correspondent/ZimEye-Thousands of travellers across Europe and the Middle East were left stranded on Monday evening after Qatar abruptly closed its airspace and suspended all flights in response to Iranian missile strikes on the US Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military installation in the region.

The closure caused massive disruptions, particularly for passengers with connecting flights through Doha, one of the world’s busiest transit hubs.

More than 100 aircraft bound for the Qatari capital were forced to divert, with some rerouted mid-air. British Airways Flight 109, en route to Dubai, made a dramatic U-turn over Saudi Arabia and eventually landed in Zurich after a nine-hour detour.

Major international carriers, including Singapore Airlines, Air France, Finnair, and British Airways, suspended flights to both Doha and nearby Dubai.

Finnair announced a suspension of its Doha service through June 30 due to “the situation in the region,” while American Airlines, United, and Air Canada had already begun scaling back regional operations days before the strike.

The ripple effects have been global.

Airspace closures in Iran, Iraq, and Israel following the escalation are forcing airlines to adopt longer, more costly routes.

Air France flights, for example, took up to an hour longer as aircraft detour over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways, which was named the world’s best airline at last week’s Skytrax Awards, confirmed the temporary suspension of its operations. “We are working closely with government stakeholders and the relevant authorities to support any impacted passengers and will resume operations when the airspace reopens,” the airline said in a statement. CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer withdrew from the Skytrax ceremony, citing “operational responsibilities due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.”

The chaos followed Iran’s missile retaliation for the US bombing of three suspected nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend using “bunker buster” bombs. Iran’s state media described the strikes as “a mighty and successful response to America’s aggression,” while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X: “We neither initiated the war nor seek it. But we will not leave an invasion of great Iran unanswered.”

In addition to targeting Al Udeid in Qatar, Iranian missiles also struck the Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq.

The Qatari Defence Ministry said its air defences intercepted the missiles, and no casualties were reported.

Residents in Doha reported seeing missiles and interceptor fire lighting up the sky.

US President Donald Trump was reportedly in the White House Situation Room with his national security team monitoring the developments. He later responded saing that no American citizen was hurt in the “weak” attack.

Diplomatic sources said that the US and several Gulf nations had received advance warning of the strikes.

Analysts warn that further escalation—especially if Iran follows through on threats to close the Strait of Hormuz—could severely disrupt global oil supplies and lead to a surge in fuel prices.

The situation remains fluid and dangerously unpredictable.

