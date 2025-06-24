Understanding Heartwater in Livestock

By Dr Trywell Muzerengi
Heartwater, also known as Cowdriosis, is a deadly tick-borne disease caused by the bacteria-like organism Ehrlichia ruminatum. It poses a serious threat to livestock farming, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. The disease is primarily spread by Amblyomma ticks, making tick control essential in managing outbreaks.
- Cause (Etiology)
Heartwater is caused by Ehrlichia ruminatum, a microbe transmitted through the bites of infected Amblyomma ticks.
- Economic Importance
Heartwater leads to:
Sudden death of valuable livestock
Reduced productivity (milk and meat)
High treatment and prevention costs
Loss of young, future breeding stock
- Transmission
Infection occurs when ticks bite and transfer the organism from infected to healthy animals.
Not contagious between animals—only tick-borne.
- Animals Affected
Cattle
Goats
Sheep
Occasionally wild ruminants
- Clinical Signs
Per-Acute Form (Very Rapid Onset):
Sudden death
Convulsions
Diarrhea
Sub-Acute Form (Gradual Onset):
High, persistent fever
Coughing and respiratory distress
May recover or die within 1–2 weeks
Subclinical Form (Mild or No Symptoms):
Usually occurs in resistant breeds
Mild fever or completely asymptomatic
- Postmortem Findings
Fluid accumulation around heart (hydropericardium), lungs (hydrothorax), and abdomen (ascites)
Small internal bleeding in the intestines (petechiae)
Swollen, congested brain tissue
- Differential Diagnosis (Diseases with similar symptoms)
Rabies
Tetanus
Poisoning
Meningitis
Babesiosis
East Coast Fever (ECF)
- Prevention and Control
Regular tick control: Spraying and dipping are essential.
Quarantine and monitor new or sick animals.
Use tick-free grazing areas where possible.
Early treatment with oxytetracycline can save animals—once nervous symptoms appear, chances of recovery are slim.
⚠️ Final Note:
Heartwater can devastate herds if not detected and treated early. Veterinary involvement is critical to reduce losses. Farmers should maintain strict tick control programs and seek expert help at the first signs of illness.
