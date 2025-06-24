Video: Dancehall Star Khonangale Releases New Song Praising Mnangagwa for Constructing Trabablas Interchange

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean dancehall artist Khonangale has released a new freestyle track praising President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the recently opened Trabablas Interchange in Harare. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Khonangale lauds Mnangagwa’s leadership and calls for him to remain in power until 2030.

“Trabablas yakavakwa, nyika iri kufamba!” he chants, celebrating the controversial infrastructure project as a symbol of progress.

However, the song has sparked backlash from critics who argue that the praise is misplaced. The Trabablas Interchange has been mired in allegations of corruption and cost inflation, with reports that millions of dollars were looted during its construction. Engineers and civil society groups have also questioned the quality and cost-effectiveness of the project.

“Entertainers should be careful not to glorify mediocrity or endorse looting disguised as development,” said one social media commenter.

Despite the controversy, Khonangale’s track is gaining traction among ruling party supporters—another example of how music is increasingly being used as a tool for political messaging in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN | Dancehall artist Khonangale drops a freestyle praising President Mnangagwa for the newly opened Trabablas Interchange and expressing support for him to lead until 2030. pic.twitter.com/0T2utnZYrY — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) June 24, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...