Villagers Face Jail for Not Having Toilets

By A Correspondent-Makoni Rural District Council (RDC) has announced that, starting November 1, 2025, households without standard toilets will face a US$50 fine per inspection, in a bold move to curb open defecation and improve community health.

The district currently grapples with a 47% open defecation rate, a serious public health concern that exposes residents to preventable diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery.

The enforcement of the fine aligns with Statutory Instrument 228 of 2023, which makes it illegal to occupy a homestead without a functioning toilet.

Makoni RDC Chief Executive Officer Edmore Chidembo told Chipinge Times that the council is activating its environmental health bylaws to address the sanitation crisis.

“We currently have a 47% open defecation rate in Makoni Rural District, which is why we have activated our environmental bylaws. We need to improve sanitation in the district,” said Chidembo. A public notice signed by Chidembo confirms that the fines will be charged at every inspection conducted by council authorities:

“Effective from the 1st of November 2025, Makoni Rural District Council will fine US$50 (per inspection) to each household without a standard toilet,” it reads.

The move has sparked debate, but health experts support it, saying improved sanitation is essential to preventing the spread of waterborne diseases and promoting dignity in rural communities.

Access to hygienic sanitation is a basic human right and a pillar of sustainable development. Toilets reduce environmental contamination, protect water sources, and promote better health outcomes—especially for children and vulnerable groups.

While enforcement is necessary, development stakeholders urge the council to accompany the fines with public education and support programmes to help low-income households build proper ablution facilities.

