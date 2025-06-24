Warriors Coach Michael Nees Visits CAPS United Training Camp

Sports Correspondent

Warriors head coach Michael Nees paid a visit to CAPS United today, where he attended the team’s training session and held discussions with key figures at the club.

During the visit, Nees met with CAPS United owner Farai Jere and interacted with players and technical staff. The visit is part of the national team coach’s ongoing engagement with local clubs as he assesses talent and strengthens ties within Zimbabwean football.

Nees’ presence was welcomed by the CAPS United camp, with players expressing motivation and appreciation for the national team coach’s interest in their progress.

