Why Is Lungu Family Publicly Insulting Kenneth Kaunda Twice?

Why is Edgar Lungu insulting Kenneth Kaunda twice by resting aside Nelson Mandela’s wife, something he personally blocked the late President’s wishes of burying next to his wife? Is the Lungu family ready for a lawsuit from the Kaundas over this injury to feelings?

