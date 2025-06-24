ZIMRA’s Alarming 7.2 Billion Tax Target Angers Suffering Citizens …

By A Correspondent

HARARE – As Zimbabweans continue to battle skyrocketing prices, stagnant wages, and daily economic pressures, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced a new revenue collection target of US$7.2 billion for 2025 — a move that has triggered widespread frustration among already overburdened citizens.

In a statement this week, ZIMRA said it will intensify efforts to meet the ambitious target through expanded audits, drone surveillance, automation of customs processes, and digital platforms such as TaRMS and FDMS. The authority is relying on an anticipated 6% economic growth rate to drive compliance.

“The Authority will leverage expanded audit coverage, automation, and digitisation to strengthen compliance and boost collections,” a government source said. “We are optimistic, especially after surpassing our 2024 goal by 10.26%.”

But many Zimbabweans say the move is tone-deaf and ignores the painful realities ordinary people face daily.

“They keep squeezing us, but where do they expect us to get the money?” said one Harare vendor. “We are barely surviving. Taxes keep going up, but we see nothing in return—no clean water, no working clinics, nothing!”

A commuter omnibus driver in the capital added: “ZIMRA wants billions, but from who? We’re living hand to mouth. Instead of chasing the poor, they should be going after the big fish who are looting this country.”

Economists have also warned that while tax compliance is vital for national development, a heavy-handed approach may backfire if it is not accompanied by structural reforms, transparency, and improved public services.

“This strategy risks widening the gap between the tax authority and citizens,” said one independent economist. “Without visible service delivery, people will see taxation as punishment, not civic duty.”

As the 2025 fiscal year looms, Zimbabweans are urging the government to take a more empathetic approach that considers the economic pain many are enduring.

“Before ZIMRA counts its billions, it should first ask: how are the people living?” said one elderly pensioner. “Because right now, we are suffering.”

