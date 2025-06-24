ZRP Responds to Allegations of Ration Theft by Senior Officers

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has refuted claims that senior officers are stealing food rations meant for junior officers, following a story published in a local daily under the headline “ZRP Bosses Steal Rations: Juniors.”

In a strongly worded press statement, the ZRP emphasized that the Commissioner-General of Police is not aware of any such allegations and is urgently seeking to verify the claims. The police leadership has called on anyone with credible and verifiable information to report directly and confidentially to Police General Headquarters.

“The Commissioner-General of Police is frantically trying to ascertain the veracity of the allegations,” reads the statement signed by Commissioner Nyathi P., Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations. “Anyone with credible and verifiable information is free to personally come to Police General Headquarters and confidentially give the information directly.”

The police also assured the public and its members that adequate safeguards are in place to prevent abuse of the rations facility. According to the statement, all police commanders have been made aware of these measures to ensure transparency and accountability.

The ZRP expressed appreciation for the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of police officers and reiterated that it does not condone any misuse of the support systems provided.

