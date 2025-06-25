Agents Sawu To Lead Bosso After Kelvin Kaindu Dismissal

Sports Correspondent

Highlanders Football Club have turned to soccer legend Agent Sawu to steer the team forward following the dismissal of head coach Kelvin Kaindu.

Kaindu’s departure comes amid growing pressure from supporters and club leadership after a turbulent first half of the season. Though expectations were high for the Zambian gaffer’s second stint with Bosso, the team’s inconsistent performances proved costly.

While the club did show moments of promise under Kaindu, including a few spirited displays against top-flight opponents, Highlanders failed to establish a winning rhythm. The final straw may have been their goalless draw against local rivals Chicken Inn, which extended the team’s winless streak and further frustrated fans.

Highlanders announced that former Warriors striker Sawu, alongside assistant coach Try Ncube, will take charge of the team in the interim. The duo is expected to stabilize the squad and inject fresh energy as the league heads into its second half.

Sawu, who previously held developmental coaching roles, now faces the challenge of lifting Highlanders from mid-table and reigniting their championship ambitions. His deep connection to the club and understanding of its culture could prove vital in restoring confidence in the dressing room.

As Highlanders embark on this new chapter, supporters will be hoping that the leadership of Sawu and Ncube can spark a much-needed turnaround in form.

